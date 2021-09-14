Portsmouth assistant police chief retires after 31 years as a local first responder

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth’s assistant police chief has retired after 31 years as a first responder.

“Assistant Chief Burke brought his experience and passion for the law and public safety to his tenure as a department leader, working with several local, state, and federal agencies. The Men and Women of the Portsmouth Police Department would like to thank Assistant Chief Burke for his dedication and commitment to excellence. We wish you happiness in all your endeavors sir,” Portsmouth police wrote in a news release Tuesday.

Burke previously served as interim chief from the time of the firing of former Chief Angela Greene in November until earlier this month, when new Chief Renado Prince was sworn in.

Assistant Chief Scott Burke has worked with the Portsmouth Police Department since 1998. Before that, he was on volunteer rescue squads in Virginia Beach and a paramedic with the Portsmouth Fire Department.

In Virginia Beach, Burke served as duty field commander, instructor, paramedic field training officer, and squad operations lieutenant. He went to Portsmouth in 1996 and became a paramedic. He quickly transitioned to be a tactical medic and support the police department’s SWAT team.

In 1998, Burke joined the police department. He served in patrol, in the records unit, as a field evidence technician, and as a taxi-wrecker/public vehicles enforcement officer.

Burke also led patrol squads, the police training unit, and the criminal investigations division while he was a supervisor. As captain, Burke commanded the planning and administrative bureau and led the 911 public safety answering points, administrative services division, logistics division, services division, and support bureau.

While Burke was interim police chief, he worked to help secure a grant for the ACT NOW Coalition, which aims to halt gun violence.

He also hosted the PPD’s first-ever State of the Department briefing via livestream.