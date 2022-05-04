PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth City Council has appointed a new city attorney.

Lavonda Graham-Williams was appointed with a unanimous council vote following the April 26 Portsmouth City Council meeting.

According to a Facebook post from the Northern Virginia Black Attorneys Association, Graham-Williams will start on June 13.

Portsmouth’s monthslong search for a new city attorney has been rocky.

At one point, City Council was poised to appoint Norfolk attorney Herman C. Smith III. However, some council members said they were concerned with his background and a “track record for failing to appear in court.”

In December, Portsmouth reopened its search for a new city attorney.

Since the previous City Attorney Solomon Ashby was fired, some assistant city attorneys have stepped up to serve as interim city attorney, including attorney Burle Stromberg and Simone Boothe.

Ashby sued former Portsmouth Mayor John Rowe for defamation in the case, but that lawsuit was later dismissed.