PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The City of Portsmouth has selected two new Battalion Chiefs for the Portsmouth Department of Fire, Rescue and Emergency Services.

Battalion Chiefs Joseph Teartt and Justin Wylie have been with the Portsmouth Fire Department for more than 20 years.

Teartt is the first African American Battalion Chief in the history of the City of Portsmouth.

Teartt was born and raised in Portsmouth, he began his career with the Portsmouth Fire Department in June of 1999.

He graduated from the Southside Regional Fire Academy and has served through the ranks as a firefighter, fire lieutenant and fire captain.

Wylie was born in Portsmouth at the former Portsmouth General Hospital.

He joined the Portsmouth Fire Department in March 2002 as a firefighter recruit.

Wylie is a 3rd generation firefighter and fire captain, he is the first in his family to obtain the rank of Battalion Chief.