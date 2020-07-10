Portsmouth announces new city fire chief

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth City Manager Pettis Patton announced the city’s new fire chief on Friday.

Nestor P. Mangubat — the acting fire chief for the city since April — has been in the firefighting community for more than 23 years. Effective July 10, he will oversee the Portsmouth Department of Fire, Rescue, & Emergency Services.

He joined Portsmouth in March of 2018 as the deputy fire chief. Prior to that, Mangubat served the City of Chesapeake for more than 21 years reaching the rank of fire battalion chief. In those 21 years, he served nine as the executive officer to the fire chief.

Mangubat graduated from the Executive Fire Officer Program at the National Fire Academy in Emmitsburg, Maryland, and serves on the Board of Directors for the Virginia Fire Chiefs Association.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in Organizational Leadership & Management from Regent University as well as a master’s degree in Business Management & Leadership from Liberty University.

Mangubat also actively volunteers in the community and participates in leadership activities.

“Through his extensive leadership and fire service background, Chief Mangubat will continue to ensure the highest quality of public safety in protecting the lives and property of all citizens, businesses, and visitors, as the new Fire Chief,” said Patton in a post on the department’s Facebook page.

