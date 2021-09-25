Portsmouth announces enhanced emergency medical dispatching

The woman, a 30-year-old resident of Durham, was climbing on one of the rock walls at Pilot Mountain State Park when she fell. (Stock image/Getty)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — On Saturday, Portsmouth announced that the Emergency Communications Center is set to launch the Emergency Medical Dispatching (EMD) program on September 30.

EMD is a nationally recognized protocol for emergency dispatchers that is meant to identify life-threatening situations and safely prioritize calls. The program follows nationwide standards and research-based protocols.

Officials say 911 callers can expect dispatchers to ask several questions about the patient meant to dispatch the appropriate level of care, as well as provide the caller with emergency medical instructions.