Portsmouth announces enhanced emergency medical dispatching

Portsmouth

by: Avi Scott

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — On Saturday, Portsmouth announced that the Emergency Communications Center is set to launch the Emergency Medical Dispatching (EMD) program on September 30.

EMD is a nationally recognized protocol for emergency dispatchers that is meant to identify life-threatening situations and safely prioritize calls. The program follows nationwide standards and research-based protocols.

Officials say 911 callers can expect dispatchers to ask several questions about the patient meant to dispatch the appropriate level of care, as well as provide the caller with emergency medical instructions.

