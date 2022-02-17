Portsmouth announces Coldest Night of the Year 5k Walk

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Portsmouth Volunteer for the Homeless (PVH) is encouraging Portsmouth residents for The Coldest Night of the Year 5k Walk.

This fundraising walk takes place on Feb. 26 at 4 p.m. It will begin and end at City Hall Plaza in support of Portsmouth’s homeless, hungry and hurting.

Participants will register at City Hall Plaza and return at the end of the evening to celebrate their achievements with refreshments.

The event is blended so participants have the option of a COVID-safe, outdoor-only event, and a virtual option where people can walk from home.

This is the first year PVH is taking part in The Coldest Night of the Year event. 100 cities across the United States, including Portsmouth, are anticipated to participate in raising funds for their communities.

PVH has set their goal to raise $20,000.

For more information or to donate, visit www.cnoy.com.