PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Public Schools is one of seven school divisions statewide to be selected to participate in the federal student mental health grant.

Out of all 132 school divisions in Virginia, Portsmouth Public Schools was fortunate enough to be selected by the Virginia Department of Education to participate in the Federal Student Mental Health Grant Program, a $15 million national initiative to support the expansion of behavioral and mental health services for students.

Officials say funding from the grant will support the division’s commitment to recruiting and retaining high-quality mental health professionals, such as school counselors, school psychologists and school social workers, as well as provide more professional development opportunities for division leaders and school administrators.

“This grant will allow us to expound upon our commitment to support the whole child,” said Portsmouth Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Elie Bracy, III.

To learn more about the PPS’s ongoing efforts to provide behavioral and mental health resources for students and staff, visit their Here to Help webpage.

To learn more about the grant, click here.