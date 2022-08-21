PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – An aerial mosquito spraying is set to be conducted over Craney Island Wednesday.

The 757th Airlift Squadron will do aerial spraying over Langley Air Force Base and Craney Island starting after sunset on August 24.

If the weather conditions are not suitable, the spraying will take place on August 25th.

Beekeepers are advised to keep their bees covered during the spraying and people with known allergies to stay indoors.

To find out more information or get updates, call (757)764-5701.