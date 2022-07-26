Sprays will be over Craney Island, Navy Fuel Depot, Coast Guard Base and parts of the Churchland area

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Aerial mosquito spraying is set to be conducted over parts of Portsmouth, Wednesday evening.

The 757th Airlift Squadron from Youngstown Air Reserve Station, Ohio will spray over Craney Island, Navy Fuel Depot, Coast Guard Base and parts of the Churchland area on July 27.

In the event of inclement weather, the alternate date is Thursday, July 28.

The spraying is set for after sunset to decrease exposure to non-target insects such as bees.

While the spray is not expected to go outside of the target area, the City of Portsmouth’s Department of Public Works encourages impacted beekeepers to cover their hives during the spray to prevent any possible loss.

The insecticide used is not harmful towards humans or pets, but those with allergies or respiratory trouble should stay indoors until the spraying is concluded to avoid any irritation, according to Youngstown Air Reserve Station.

Small children are also recommended to stay indoors due to their respiratory systems not being fully developed.

U.S. Air Force C-130 Hercules aircrafts will be used for the spraying, as they are equipped with a Modular Aerial Spray System. The aircrafts also have global positioning and accurate navigation system technology to ensure the spray is targeted over where it should be.

Along with technology, a technician and a 757th AS entomologist are ensuring a correct delivery through the spray’s rate and flow.

Call the City of Portsmouth’s Department of Public Works at (757) 393-8666 for more information.