(James Gathany/Centers for Disease Control and Prevention via AP)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) -An aerial mosquito spraying is set to be conducted over parts of Portsmouth Monday.

The Norfolk District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will do aerial spraying over federal properties on Craney Island, adjacent city properties, and the Churchland area in Portsmouth on August 8th between 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

If the weather conditions are not suitable, the spraying will take place on August 9th.

Beekeepers are advised to keep their bees covered during the spraying and people with known allergies to stay indoors.

To find out more information or get updates, call (757)393-8666.