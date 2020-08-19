Portsmouth activist group to hold press conference after warrants issued for Sen. Lucas, other local leaders

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — On Wednesday afternoon, Portsmouth clergy leaders will discuss the current state of the city and address the felony charges against more than a dozen high-profile African-Americans community members, including State Senator Louise Lucas, public defenders, NAACP leaders and a Portsmouth School Board member.

The conference from the Martin Luther King, Jr. Leadership Steering Committee is set to happen at the Portsmouth Judicial Complex, at 5:30 p.m. The news conference will also honor the late Congressman John Lewis, with his famous quote, “making good trouble.”

Last night, the Virginia State Conference of the NAACP released a statement saying it is “deeply troubled” by the charges.

“These charges demonstrate the latest pattern of injustice which shows that African Americans [are] subjected to a totally different justice system.”



On Monday, the Portsmouth Police Chief Angela Greene announced charges for more than a dozen community leaders.

The charges stem from the June protest at the Portsmouth Confederate monument, where a part of the statue fell on Chris Green. He is currently recovering in long-term care.

Chief Greene alleges the Portsmouth Commonwealths Attorney Stephanie Morales failed to take action. However, Morales says that is not true.

“My office has an interest in taking all matters seriously. We just don’t sit and say ‘I don’t want to go forward with this and do anything.’ Once we receive a case file we will make a prosecutorial determination and that means if we are able to go forward we will do so,” explained Morales.

