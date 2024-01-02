PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Portsmouth Police are trying to identify and track down a man who assaulted a store clerk with a wine bottle during a robbery at a 7-Eleven on Nov. 11.

The incident happened at the store located at 4001 Greenwood Drive. Portsmouth Police posted the details on social media on Dec. 14 accompanied by a surveillance image of the suspect. It did not state how seriously the clerk was injured.

Photo provided by the Portsmouth Police Dept.

If you recognize the man in the photo above, or have any information about this crime, contact the Portsmouth Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at (757) 393-8536 or submit an anonymous tip through the Portsmouth Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP ℠.