PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Saturday, May 27, will be one sweet day for R&B fans in Hampton Roads with the group Boyz II Men stopping by Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion in Portsmouth.

The trio’s visit is part of the 2023 Portsmouth Umoja Festival. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 17, at 10 a.m., available HERE.

Selling 64 million albums, the best-selling R&B group of all time has redefined the genre and continues to create timeless hits that appeal to fans across all generations. The group has earned four Grammy Awards, 9 American Music Awards, 9 Soul Train Awards, 3 Billboard Awards, and a 2011 MOBO Award for Outstanding Contribution to Music, and even earned a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Boyz II Men’s past hits include “End of the Road,” “I’ll Make Love to You,” “One Sweet Day,” “Motownphilly” and many others.

The Umoja Festival in Portsmouth combines contemporary and ancient art forms of African tradition and culture. The festival features nationally acclaimed musical guests who perform jazz, reggae, gospel, and rhythm and blues. Additionally, the event offers ethnic foods, a marketplace of sculptures, paintings, and more.