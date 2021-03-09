Police working homicide investigation in Churchland area of Portsmouth

Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Portsmouth say they are currently working on a homicide investigation Tuesday afternoon.

In a release sent just after 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, police say they are working the homicide investigation in the Churchland area of the city near the 400 block of Hatton Point.

Portsmouth Police confirmed that the call for the incident came in just after 7 a.m. earlier that day.

Officials have not released additional information regarding the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.

You can also call the Portsmouth Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit at (757) 393-8536.

