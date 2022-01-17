Police: Woman stabbed, another shot on Elliott Avenue in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police said two women were injured in a shooting and stabbing incident Monday night.

The call reporting the incident came in at 8:07 p.m. in the 2200 block of Elliott Avenue.

Police said one woman has a life-threatening stab wound. The other has a gunshot wound that is not believed to be life-threatening.

Both were taken to hospitals for treatment, police said.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.