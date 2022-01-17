Police: Woman stabbed, another shot on Elliott Avenue in Portsmouth

Portsmouth

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Portsmouth Police Generic

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police said two women were injured in a shooting and stabbing incident Monday night.

The call reporting the incident came in at 8:07 p.m. in the 2200 block of Elliott Avenue.

Police said one woman has a life-threatening stab wound. The other has a gunshot wound that is not believed to be life-threatening.

Both were taken to hospitals for treatment, police said.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY-TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10