PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police responded to a serious crash Sunday afternoon that left a woman with critical injuries and a man with minor injuries.

The call came in around 3:26 p.m. for the incident in the area of Greenwood Drive and Stafford Drive in Portsmouth.

Both the man and woman were transported to a local hospital.

The number of cars involved and the victim’s ages are not known at this time.

No further information is available.

This is a breaking news story.