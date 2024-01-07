PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police are investigating a shooting that sent a woman to the hospital with serious injuries.

Saturday just before midnight, police were called to the 6200 block of Centenary Drive for reports that a woman had been shot.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. The woman was taken to a local hospital by medics to be treated for her injuries.

Police say this investigation is ongoing, and there is no suspect information at this time.