Police: ‘Wanted suspect’ now in custody following incident on George Washington Hwy in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a woman who is a “wanted suspect” is now in custody following an incident in Portsmouth Tuesday afternoon.
According to police, the call for the incident came in around 2:41 p.m. Tuesday on Victory Boulevard and George Washington Highway.
Police say the woman had a firearm and initially refused to come out of her vehicle. She was later taken into custody.
This is breaking news and will be updated.
