Police: Two teens, one still at large, assaulted and robbed a 60-year-old man at Portsmouth Food Lion

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police say they’ve arrested one teenager and are looking for another after a 60-year-old man was assaulted and robbed this month at a Food Lion on Victory Blvd.

Police say the incident happened around 7:30 p.m. on May 11 in the parking of the store in the 2000 block of Victory Blvd.

The 60-year-old victim was robbed and found lying in the parking lot with multiple injuries, police say. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police released photos of the two suspects, which photos show were in a larger group of males. Police blurred the other males’ faces because they were not considered suspects.

One suspect was wearing a distinct “Rugrats” sweatshirt at the time. Police say that suspect wore the same sweatshirt a week later, and someone tipped them he was in the 2300 block of Victory Blvd. The 16-year-old was taken into custody without incident.

He’s been charged with robbery, robbery conspiracy, malicious wounding and credit card theft. He was denied bond.

The second suspect, who took the victim’s wallet, was also identified as a 16-year-old. He’s facing the same charges and is still at large.

Police also said that internet rumors that Food Lion employees were involved turned out to be false.