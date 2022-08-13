PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A man is wanted on a murder charge after Portsmouth police say a toddler found shot earlier this week died at the hospital.

Detectives are currently searching for 39-year-old Al Demond McNeil. He’s been charged with second-degree murder, use of a firearm and shooting in the commission of a felony.

The 2-year-old male victim was found inside a home in the 2800 block of Deep Creek Boulevard on Wednesday with the gunshot wound. He died on Saturday, police say.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the PPD Investigations Division at 757–393–8536 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.