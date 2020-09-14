Police: Shooting leaves 1-year-old with life-threatening injuries, 1 woman ‘sustained a graze’ in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police are investigating a shooting Sunday night that left a one-year-old with life-threatening injuries and an adult woman with injuries.

Officers responded just before 9:30 p.m. to High Street near Watson Street for a report of a “gunshot wound incident.”

Police say that one adult woman “sustained a graze” and the one-year-old is suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound to the “upper body.” The child was transported to a local hospital.

There is no suspect information at this time and the investigation remains ongoing.

This is a breaking news story.

