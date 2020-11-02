Police: Shooting at Portsmouth Halloween party sends 3 to local hospital

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are now investigating a shooting that sent 3 people to the hospital following a Halloween party in Portsmouth.

Police say the incident began when a 23-year-old woman arrived at a local hospital around 1:30 a.m. Sunday with a non life-threatening gunshot wound to her upper body.

Three hours later, a 27-year-old woman arrived at a separate hospital also with a non life-threatening gunshot wound to the torso.

Later that day around 12:30 p.m., a third victim only described as a 22-year-old man reportedly walked into a local hospital with a non life-threatening injury to the torso.

Initial investigations reveal that the three people were in the 900 block of of Portsmouth Boulevard for a Halloween party at the same time when shots were fired and all three were injured.

The incident is currently under investigation. There is no suspect information at the moment.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.

