PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Portsmouth Police are still searching for a suspect in connection to a homicide on Dale Drive in September of 2022.

Herschel Allen Bernard Watkins Jr., 26, is wanted for second-degree murder and other charges connected to the homicide of a 22-year-old man.

On September 24, 2022, officers responded to the 200 block of Dale Drive for a report of a gunshot wound incident.

When officers arrived they found 22-year-old Ashanti Syncere Allah Britt suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Britt was taken to a local hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

Two other people have been arrested in connection with this homicide.

19-year-old Elijah Drew was arrested and charged with concealing compounding evidence. He is currently being held in the Portsmouth City Jail with a $3500 secured bond.

Elijah Drew, 19. (Courtesy of Portsmouth police)

Investigators have also arrested a 16-year-old boy in connection to this homicide. He is charged with second-degree murder (second principal), malicious shooting, concealing compounding evidence, accessory after the fact, and possession of a firearm by a minor. This person’s identity has not been released, due to being a juvenile.

If possible, we ask that you share his information again with your audience. We urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to call the PPD Investigations Bureau at 757–393–8536. Or call the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. They can also reach the Crime Line at **TIPS (**8477).