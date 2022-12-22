PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Portsmouth police are searching for a suspect who robbed the same business twice in three days.

According to police, officers responded to a report of a robbery on Tuesday at the Kings Convenience Store, located near the 2900 block of Victory Blvd. Police say the suspect implied that he had a firearm in his jacket, took an undisclosed amount of money, and fled the scene.

The suspect was seen wearing a black ski mask, a black hoodie, black gloves, blue jeans and red and white Jordan shoes.

Officers then responded to a second robbery on Thursday at the same store. Police say during this incident, the suspect threatened the employee, took an undisclosed amount of money, and fled the scene.

The suspect was wearing a grey mask and shirt, a red and black flannel jacket with a gray attached hoodie, black gloves with green marijuana leaves, blue jeans and red and white Jordan sneakers.

No injuries were reported at either incident.