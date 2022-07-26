PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are asking seeking the community’s help finding a man they say stabbed another man at a Wawa in Portsmouth.

The incident occurred just after 7 p.m. on July 13 at the Wawa in the 700 block of London Boulevard.

When they got to the scene, officers found the 36-year-old victim suffering from serious injuries. He was later sent to a local hospital for treatment.

Police are now seeking the community’s help identifying the man in the photos below accused in the stabbing.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.