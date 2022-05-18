PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police say they are looking for two women they say are considered persons of interest in a shooting that killed a 15-year-old boy and injured in October.

Click here to subscribe to WAVY’s breaking news email alerts

The call for the shooting came in just before 11 p.m. on Oct. 1 in the 1700 block of South Street.

Police said there were two male juvenile victims in the South Street shooting. A 16-year-old male was fatally shot, while a 17-year-old male was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Following a preliminary investigation, police believe the possible suspect vehicle in the South Street incident was a black Lincoln SUV that had at least two suspects in. They said it appears to be a 2014 SUV and may be the MKC or MKX.

The SUV appears to have Virginia tags and blue LED headlights, police said.

On May 16, Portsmouth police asked for help finding a person of interest in the case: Emanuella Holmes.

On May 18, police say they are also seeking 23-year-old Shakira Leche Lee who is also considered a person of intesrest in the shooting

Holmes and Leche are not considered suspects. Police want to speak with them about the South Street homicide. Those who know where they are should contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 757–393–8536.

Shakira Leche Lee (Courtesy – PPD)

Emanuella Holmes (Courtesy – PPD)