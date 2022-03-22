PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are now looking for the owner of a vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Portsmouth over the weekend.

According to police, officers responded to the vehicle vs. pedestrian crash around 9:20 p.m. Saturday in the 2100 block of Airline Boulevard.

The pedestrian, later identified as 58-year-old Curtis Peoples, sustained life-threatening injuries and died at the hospital.

Police say the suspect vehicle was left at the scene and investigators are now looking for the owner.

The vehicle was described as a 2008 Volkswagen Jetta.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.