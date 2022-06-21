PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are seeking a man caught on camera robbing a Dollar General in Portsmouth over the weekend.

According to Portsmouth Police, officers responded to the commercial robbery on June 18 at the Dollar General near the 3600block of high Streeet.

A preliminary investigation of the incident revealed that the unknown suspect approached the cashier, implied that he had a weapon, and threatened the cashier to him an undisclosed amount of money.

Police say they’ve also acquired video footage of the same man robbing a Metro PCS Tuesday in Portsmouth.

Those with information are encouraged to submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

High Street robbery, June 21, 2022 (Courtesy – PPD)

