PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are seeking a man caught on camera robbing a Dollar General in Portsmouth over the weekend.
According to Portsmouth Police, officers responded to the commercial robbery on June 18 at the Dollar General near the 3600block of high Streeet.
A preliminary investigation of the incident revealed that the unknown suspect approached the cashier, implied that he had a weapon, and threatened the cashier to him an undisclosed amount of money.
Police say they’ve also acquired video footage of the same man robbing a Metro PCS Tuesday in Portsmouth.
Those with information are encouraged to submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.
