Police seeking man caught on camera during burglaries in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Portsmouth say they are looking for a man caught on camera during separate burglaries at two businesses this month.

According police, one of the businesses struck was America’s best Wings on 1505 London Boulevard.

The second business burglarized by the alleged suspect was China Ocean which is right next door from America’s Best Wings.

Police say both incidents occurred between April 1 and April 13. At the time of the burglaries, both businesses were vacant. There were no injuries reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.