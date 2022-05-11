PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police say they are looking for a suspect who robbed a Family Dollar Tuesday.

According to police, officers were called to the 3400 block of George Washington Highway on Tuesday regarding an armed robbery.

A preliminary investigation revealed that an unknown suspect entered the store armed with a black, rusty handgun and stole an undisclosed amount of money.

The man then fled on foot. There were no injuries reported.

The suspect was seen wearing a blue skull camouflage jacket, grey sweatpants, red boxer briefs, tan boots, and a black and white mask.