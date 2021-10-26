Police seeking man accused of attempted armed robbery outside Portsmouth business

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are now looking for a man they say attempted to rob another person outside of a business in Portsmouth.
Portsmouth Police say the incident occurred just before 5:30 p.m. on October 19 outside of a business near the 600 block of Frederick Boulevard.
A preliminary investigation of the incident revealed that the suspect was a man between 5’9” and 5’11” with a sleeve tattoo on his right arm. He is considered armed and dangerous.
The suspect vehicle is described as a late model, green Ford Bronco with a white top and a spare wheel on the back. The suspect was said to be accompanied by a woman at the time of the incident.
Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.
Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.