Police seeking man accused of attempted armed robbery outside Portsmouth business

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are now looking for a man they say attempted to rob another person outside of a business in Portsmouth.

Portsmouth Police say the incident occurred just before 5:30 p.m. on October 19 outside of a business near the 600 block of Frederick Boulevard.

A preliminary investigation of the incident revealed that the suspect was a man between 5’9” and 5’11” with a sleeve tattoo on his right arm. He is considered armed and dangerous.

The suspect vehicle is described as a late model, green Ford Bronco with a white top and a spare wheel on the back. The suspect was said to be accompanied by a woman at the time of the incident.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

Portsmouth Attempted Armed Robbery, Oct. 26, 2021 (Photo Courtesy – Portsmouth Police)

