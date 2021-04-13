Police seeking man accused in Harris Teeter armed robbery in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police say they are looking for a man accused in the robbery of a Harris Teeter Tuesday morning.

According to Police, the man who they’ve identified as Jaquan Raheam Trotter, allegedly entered the Harris Teeter on Tyre Neck Road just before 7:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Trotter is accused of stealing several miscellaneous products, and as he left the store, police say he threatened to harm the manager.

A second man, who is still unidentified, was driving a Silver Chevrolet Cruse and also threatened the manager with a firearm. Police say both suspects fled the scene with the stolen merchandise.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.