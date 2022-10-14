PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Portsmouth detectives are currently searching for two individuals they say robbed a Dollar General.

According to Portsmouth police, the incident took place on October 14 around 11 a.m. at the Dollar General located near the 3900 block of Twin Pines Road.

An unknown male entered the store with a handgun and threatened employees. He fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money along with an unknown female.

Surveillance footage shows that the male suspect was wearing a black shirt, glasses, and blue jeans, The female suspect was wearing glasses, a white shirt, and blue jeans.