PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are now looking for an inmate they say escaped from Portsmouth City Jail Thursday evening.

According to the Portsmouth Sheriff’s Office, 36-year-old Dovon Khyri Jones escaped from Portsmouth City Jail in the “evening hours” Thursday. Sheriff deputies along with Portsmouth police say they are searching for Jones “until he is found and taken into custody.”

Jones is described as 5′ 11″, weighing 215 pounds, and is considered dangerous.

According to the Virginia Courts Case System, Jones was taken into custody for malicious wounding, abduction, and strangulation.

An internal review of this matter is ongoing and updates shall be provided as they become available.

Anyone with information on Dovon Jones’s whereabouts should immediately dial 911 to report the same.

Those with information are encouraged to submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

This is breaking news and will be updated.