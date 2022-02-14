Portsmouth Police seeking 4 men considered persons of interest in 2020 homicide

Portsmouth

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police are looking for four men considered as persons of interest in the shooting death of a man in 2020.

Police say they are looking for 27-year-old Kievon A. Whitehurst, 27-year-old Jordon S. Hargrove, and 26-year-old Kievon A. Whitehurst, and 26-year-old Antoine D. Speight. All men are from Portsmouth.

Police say all are persons of interest in the 2020 fatal shooting of 25-year-old Karlsten Baines in the 1900 block of Redgate Drive.

Baines was pronounced dead at the scene.

  • 26-year-old Kievon A. Whitehurst, Feb. 14, 2022 (Courtesy- Portsmouth Police)
  • 27-year-old Jordon S. Hargrove, Feb. 14, 2022 (Courtesy- Portsmouth Police)
  • 27-year-old Daterrion Blankenship, Feb. 14, 2022 (Courtesy- Portsmouth Police)
  • 26-year-old Antoine D. Speight, Feb. 14, 2022 (Courtesy- Portsmouth Police)

In 2021, Police arrested and charged Marquise Savion Elliott, of Portsmouth, with first-degree murder, reckless handling of a firearm, two counts of discharging a firearm or missile in or at an occupied building, possession of a firearm by a convicted violent felon; and use or display of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Smith was also wanted by police in connection with a robbery.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY-TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10