Portsmouth Police seeking 4 men considered persons of interest in 2020 homicide

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police are looking for four men considered as persons of interest in the shooting death of a man in 2020.

Police say they are looking for 27-year-old Kievon A. Whitehurst, 27-year-old Jordon S. Hargrove, and 26-year-old Kievon A. Whitehurst, and 26-year-old Antoine D. Speight. All men are from Portsmouth.

Police say all are persons of interest in the 2020 fatal shooting of 25-year-old Karlsten Baines in the 1900 block of Redgate Drive.

Baines was pronounced dead at the scene.

26-year-old Kievon A. Whitehurst, Feb. 14, 2022 (Courtesy- Portsmouth Police)

27-year-old Jordon S. Hargrove, Feb. 14, 2022 (Courtesy- Portsmouth Police)

27-year-old Daterrion Blankenship, Feb. 14, 2022 (Courtesy- Portsmouth Police)

26-year-old Antoine D. Speight, Feb. 14, 2022 (Courtesy- Portsmouth Police)

In 2021, Police arrested and charged Marquise Savion Elliott, of Portsmouth, with first-degree murder, reckless handling of a firearm, two counts of discharging a firearm or missile in or at an occupied building, possession of a firearm by a convicted violent felon; and use or display of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Smith was also wanted by police in connection with a robbery.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.