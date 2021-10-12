Police seeking 3 men accused of robbing Family Dollar in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police are currently seeking 3 men accused of robbing a Family Dollar over the weekend.

According to police, they got the call for the incident around 5:35 p.m. Sunday regarding a robbery at the Family Dollar in the 3400 block of George Washington Highway.

A preliminary investigation of the incident revealed that the suspects threatened one of the clerks with a firearm. There were no injuries reported.

Police say the suspects left the scene in what appeared to be a Black Nissan Cube with Louisiana license plates.

The suspects are described as adult Black males possibly in their 30’s or 40’s. One suspect was seen wearing camouflage shorts and black work boots. The second suspect was seen wearing a white T-shirt, gray shorts, and black shoes. The third suspect was seen wearing a red bandanna, a red and black Puma sweatsuit, and white shoes.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

Family Dollar Robbery, Oct. 12, 2021 (Photo Courtesy – Portsmouth Police)