Police seeking 26-year-old man accused of grand larceny

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police are currently seeking a man accused of grand larceny.

Police say 26-year-old Rashawn Johnson has been charged with grand larceny in connection with an incident that occurred on November 30, 2018 near the 10 block of Chowan Drive.

Johnson has been in Georgia, but is believed to be in the Portsmouth area.

Those with information should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app on their Apple or Android device or at www.p3Tips.com.