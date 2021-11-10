Police seeking 21-year-old man accused in 2019 fatal shooting of Portsmouth father of 3

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are currently looking for a 21-year-old man accused in the fatal shooting of another man back in 2019.

The fatal shooting occurred around 11:30 p.m. on August 6 at the Churchland Forest Apartments in the 30 block of Pebble Point Court.

When they got to the scene, police found the body of 31-year-old Jamel Howell. Police say he had been shot to death.

Family members told 10 On Your Side Howell was a father of three children.

After further investigation, police arrested Jahquan Shallah Jones who was 19-years-old at that time. Jones was charged with 1st-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in connection with Howell’s death.

In late September, the charges was initially nolle prosequi, or withdrawn, but Jones was again reindicted on October 7. At this time, Jones is charged with first-degree murder and use of a firearm.

Jahquan Shallah Jones, Nov. 10, 2021 (Photo COurtesy – Portsmouth Police)

No other details have been released.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.