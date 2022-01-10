Police seeking 2 men accused of robbery at Portsmouth Maxway Super Saver

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Portsmouth are now looking for two men accused of stealing from and assaulting a clerk at a Maxway location Sunday afternoon.

According to police, the call for the commercial robbery came in just after 12 p.m. Sunday at the Maxway Super Saver located in the 3900 block of George Washington Highway.

A preliminary investigation of the incident revealed that two unknown men stole undisclosed items from the business and assaulted a clerk.

Police say the suspect fled the scene in what appears to be a maroon Chevy Malibu.

One suspect is described as a Black male in his late 30s to early 40s. He was seen wearing a red ball cap, a red jacket, Navy sweatpants with red and white stripes on the leg, and black shoes.

The second suspect was described as a Black male in his late 30s. He was seen wearing a dark cap, black hoodie jacket, Tan pants, and black shoes.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

Portsmouth Maxway Super Saver Robbery, Jan. 10, 2022 (Photo Courtesy – Portsmouth Police)



