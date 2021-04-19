Police seeking 19-year-old following fatal gas station robbery in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Portsmouth say they are seeking a 19-year-old man charged in connection with a robbery at a gas station earlier this month which resulted in a homicide investigation.
Police say they are currently seeking 19-year-old Norfolk resident Kyeon Selby. He is charged in connection with the April 7 Shell station robbery at the corner of Effingham and South Streets in Portsmouth.
The robbery resulted in the shooting death of a still-unidentified man.
Police say Selby is charged with robbery, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and conspiracy to commit a felony. Authorities have not confirmed if he is being charged in connection with the homicide investigation.
Officials say Selby is considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.