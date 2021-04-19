Police seeking 19-year-old following fatal gas station robbery in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Portsmouth say they are seeking a 19-year-old man charged in connection with a robbery at a gas station earlier this month which resulted in a homicide investigation.

Police say they are currently seeking 19-year-old Norfolk resident Kyeon Selby. He is charged in connection with the April 7 Shell station robbery at the corner of Effingham and South Streets in Portsmouth.

The robbery resulted in the shooting death of a still-unidentified man.

Police say Selby is charged with robbery, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and conspiracy to commit a felony. Authorities have not confirmed if he is being charged in connection with the homicide investigation.

Officials say Selby is considered armed and dangerous.