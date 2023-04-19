PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Portsmouth Police are attempting to identify an unknown suspect in connection to a gunshot wound incident on Virginia Avenue.

On February 3, police received a call about a shooting near the 1100 block of Virginia Ave. Police say a man sustained a non life-threatening injury and was transported to a local hospital.

Police say the suspect appears to be a man.

Suspect in gunshot wound incident on February 3. (Credit: PDD)

Police urge those with information about the suspect to contact the PPD Investigations Bureau at 757–393–8536. Or call the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also reach the Crime Line at **TIPS (**8477). Callers can also submit an anonymous tip through the Crime Line’s “P3 Tips” app or visit their website at www.portscrimeline.com.