Police seek 3 suspects in attempted robbery at Portsmouth business

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police have released photos of three suspects wanted in connection to a June 12 attempted robbery of a business.

Police said two of the suspects entered a business called Gold Mine on Victory Boulevard pretending to be customers.

One of them spoke with a third suspect before confronting a security guard and demanding money. He indicated that he had a gun, but the security guard refused, police said.

Image provided by the Portsmoth Police Department.

All three suspects fled the scene before police arrived. No one inside the business was injured, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.