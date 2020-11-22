Police searching for person possibly involved in armed robbery of gas station; second BP reportedly robbed in Portsmouth this week

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Portsmouth are searching for a person possibly involved in an armed robbery at a BP Gas Station Saturday — the second BP reportedly robbed this week in the city.

On Nov. 21, just before 7:20 p.m., a 911 call came in for an armed robbery that occurred at the BP Gas Station located at 3529 High Street in Portsmouth.

Police say an unknown Black man who was “armed” entered the gas station and demanded an undisclosed amount of money.

The subject appears to be a “teenager or young adult,” according to police officials. The person was seen wearing all black, a black mask, purple latex gloves, and holding a black handgun.

The subject appears to be between 5 feet 10 inches and 6 feet tall and weighing between 125 and 135 pounds, police said. The subject fled the scene on foot towards Halifax Avenue.









BP Gas Station robbery on High Street in Portsmouth (Courtesy: Portsmouth Police)

The report comes just a few days after a different BP in Portsmouth was reportedly robbed.

On Nov. 19, Portsmouth Police said they received a call about an armed robbery around 8:50 p.m. at the BP Gas Station in the 3900 block of Twin Pines Road.

In that incident, police said a man wore a mask and took an undisclosed amount of money and an employee’s purse.

The person also allegedly had a firearm in his possession and was between 6 feet 3 inches and 6 feet 4 inches tall. No injuries were reported.

Anyone who has information about this crime, or any other, is urged to call the Portsmouth Police Department Major Crimes Unit at 757-393-8536 or submit an anonymous tip through the Portsmouth Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.