Police searching for person involved in overnight robbery of 7-Eleven in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are searching for the person involved in the robbery of a 7-Eleven early Sunday morning.

On March 7 at about 12:53 a.m., the Emergency Communication Center received a call about a robbery to the convenience store in the 4000 block of Cedar Lane in Portsmouth.

Police say an unknown man, who was armed, stole an undisclosed amount of money and left the scene on foot, headed south towards Cedar Lane.

The subject appears to be a man with black hair in medium-length twists. He is believed to be in his early 20s, 6 feet tall, wearing a black hooded puff jacket, black pants, grey and red sneakers, a black mask, and a blue Pokémon backpack.

Anyone who has information about this crime is urged to call the Portsmouth Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit at (757) 393-8536 or to submit an anonymous tip through the Portsmouth Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.