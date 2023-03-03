PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Police in Portsmouth are searching for a missing couple who were last seen Friday morning.

According to police, 78-year-old Marvin Lee Lawrence and 78-year-old Darlene Alice Lawrence were last seen traveling west on High Street West. The couple was seen in a red 4-door 2022 Ford Explorer with Florida tags 5448QZ.

Darlene Lawrence and Marvin Lawrence (Photo Courtesy: Portsmouth Police Department)

Marvin is described as being 5’6″ and 190 pounds with grey hair and brown eye. Police say he was possibly wearing a grey polo shirt, blue jean shorts, and white sneakers.

Darlene is described as being 5’4″ and 95 pounds with grey hair and blue eyes. Police say she is possibly wearing a light blue sweater, black leggings, and teal and white sneakers.

Police say there is a medical concern for their well-being.

If you have any information about the couple’s whereabouts, call the PPD Special Victims Unit at 757-393-8536.