PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Detectives are trying to locate a missing teenager who was last seen late Monday.

Police say that 12-year-old Zayre Carter was last seen around 11 p.m. Monday.

Carter is a black male with black hair, brown eyes, 5’1 tall and weighs around 115 lbs. No photo is available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 757-393-5300.