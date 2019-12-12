1  of  2
Police searching for missing 60-year-old Portsmouth woman

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Detectives with the Portsmouth Police Department are looking for a 60-year-old woman who was last seen leaving her home Monday.

The Special Victims Unit is looking for Josie Tyson, who has not been seen or heard from since she left her home in the 3600 block of Griffin Street in the early morning hours Monday.

“Detectives are concerned for Ms. Tyson’s well-being because she suffers from a medical condition that requires medication, which she does not have with her,” police wrote in a news release.

Tyson is about 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds. She was last seen wearing a checkered print jacket.

Anyone with information should contact the Portsmouth Police Department immediately at (757) 393-5300 or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP℠ (1-888-562-5887).

