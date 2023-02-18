PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Portsmouth police are searching for two suspects who have been charged with a shooting that left one man dead.

According to police, 23-year-old Diamond A. Woodhouse is charged with first-degree murder and 24-year-old Rashad L. Walker is charged with first-degree murder, and use of a firearm.

Diamond Woodhouse (Photo Courtesy: Portsmouth Police Department) Rashad Walker (Photo Courtesy: Portmouth Police Department)

Police say Walker also has charges on file in Alexandria for assault & battery and brandishing a firearm.

These charges stem from a shooting on Feb. 16 on Dunedin Rd. When officers arrived on the scene, they found 29-year-old Glenn Wallace with a fatal injury.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.