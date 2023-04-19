PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Portsmouth Police are searching for a suspect in the Turnpike Road homicide.

On April 11, police responded to the 3000 block of Turnpike Road in reference to a shooting.

When police arrived they found Ja’Son Randolph, 20 suffering from a fatal gunshot wound.

22-year-old Dejuan A. Weston is considered a wanted suspect in the homicide of Randolph.

Weston is being charged with first-degree murder, use of a firearm, shooting with the intent to kill and shooting in a commission of a felony, reckless handling of a firearm and destruction of property.

We urge those with information on his whereabouts to contact the Portsmouth Police Investigations Bureau at 757–393–8536. Or call the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also reach the Crime Line at **TIPS (**8477).