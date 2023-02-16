PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Police are searching for a man who is charged in connection to a double shooting that left one woman dead in Portsmouth.

According to police, 35-year-old Jamar L. Hilliard is charged with second-degree murder, shooting in a dwelling, grand larceny: firearm, obstruction of justice, concealing evidence, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Jamar L. Hilliard (Photo Courtesy: Portsmouth Police Department)

These charges stem from a double shooting on Jul. 25 in the 10th block of Jenkins Place. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man and a woman who were shot.

The woman, identified as 37-year-old Charkela Y. Branch, later died from her injuries.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.